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Collection by
IvanoffHall
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Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
The foyer's Douglas fir-clad ceiling extends from the glass-walled foyer outward to form a covered entry.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
The Douglas-fir-clad ceiling extends from indoors outward to form a covered walkway, which cantilevers over the small culvert running beneath the house.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
A utilitarian entryway featuring birch cabinetry is softened with an earthenware vase and an ornate mirror. White oak flooring spans the home.
"The office built-in was also designed with classic mid century clean lines and asymmetry in mind—it's half workspace, half storage,
"All appliances were new and selected to have integrated panels,
"Being that the sink was not on a window wall, we added a walnut floating shelf spanning from the refrigerator to the pantry to add interest and a more open feel,
The mahogany cabinetry was done by Berkeley Mills.
Vinyl-tiled floors and wood paneling maintain the home's '60s design ethos.
Set at the top of historic Rose Walk, this lightly updated Arts and Crafts–style residence by Julia Morgan has panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.
Fresh white oak cabinetry pops against Bumgardner’s stained fir and cedar.
The primary bedroom was too sprawling and open, so SHED reconfigured its entrance to be a large walk-in closet. It shares a two-way fireplace with the living room.
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