SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Severine Otte

Favorites

View 5 Photos
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.