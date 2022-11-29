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Collection by
Severine Otte
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The wood shed portion artfully encapsulates all the domestic detritus that would be anathema within the all-glass sleeping portion.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
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