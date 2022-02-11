Designed as two structures connected by a vertebrae-like bridge, Gehry described the composition as "Almost touching. It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching.”
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Lanza Atelier salvaged stone excavated from a building site to create a different kind of beach house in Cancún.
Victoria collects paraphernalia from medical catalogs, like the model spine on display in her study (bottom). The chrome Triennale Atomic Orbiter floor lamp is by Robert Sonneman.
Playful pattern meets vibrant color inside the revamped residence, which was featured in Domino.
Designed by Jean-Benjamin Maneval, the space-age plastic pod is ready to blast off to a new location.
Designed by Clifton Jones Jr., the two-bedroom residences share a central dividing wall, and they’re still in pristine, original condition.
This 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.