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Collection by Lucila Gueron

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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
This Iwi prefab was designed by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia for anyone looking to add a flexible space to their property. With a timber frame clad in cork and waterproof canvas stitched into wood ribbing, it expands like an accordion to a total of roughly 92 square feet. When compressed, it becomes a 26-square-foot roofed hutch.
This Iwi prefab was designed by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia for anyone looking to add a flexible space to their property. With a timber frame clad in cork and waterproof canvas stitched into wood ribbing, it expands like an accordion to a total of roughly 92 square feet. When compressed, it becomes a 26-square-foot roofed hutch.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
Before: The original pine cabin was a simple builder’s spec house: two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a wood stove that barely kept out the mountain chill.
Before: The original pine cabin was a simple builder’s spec house: two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a wood stove that barely kept out the mountain chill.
Designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman, this landmark 1954 home has a massive concrete fireplace, an interior Japanese garden, and a bridge leading down to a series of ponds.
Designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman, this landmark 1954 home has a massive concrete fireplace, an interior Japanese garden, and a bridge leading down to a series of ponds.
This particular cabin may be done, but Castillero and Reed are just getting started. “I like the idea of working on something and tweaking and perfecting it,” says Castillero, who is now envisioning building a network for Hideouts, each iteration improving on the next to provide an even better getaway for creatives to disconnect with the world and reconnect with nature.
This particular cabin may be done, but Castillero and Reed are just getting started. “I like the idea of working on something and tweaking and perfecting it,” says Castillero, who is now envisioning building a network for Hideouts, each iteration improving on the next to provide an even better getaway for creatives to disconnect with the world and reconnect with nature.
The Hideout is currently available for rent on Airbnb. “Obviously you can get off the grid and go to a more traditional cabin or camping, but to have a space that’s also designed very internationally brings it to the next level of that experience,” says Castillero.
The Hideout is currently available for rent on Airbnb. “Obviously you can get off the grid and go to a more traditional cabin or camping, but to have a space that’s also designed very internationally brings it to the next level of that experience,” says Castillero.
A perpendicular wing houses the garage. The house has no air conditioning, relying on lake breezes and cross-ventilation for cooling. Each bedroom has a screened door that opens to the deck and an adjustable transom above the hallway door to encourage the circulation of air.
A perpendicular wing houses the garage. The house has no air conditioning, relying on lake breezes and cross-ventilation for cooling. Each bedroom has a screened door that opens to the deck and an adjustable transom above the hallway door to encourage the circulation of air.
The home is meant to appear raw and unvarnished, with framing left intentionally exposed and a restrained pilot used throughout the design.
The home is meant to appear raw and unvarnished, with framing left intentionally exposed and a restrained pilot used throughout the design.
The contemporary, minimalist design is constructed almost entirely out of solid wood.
The contemporary, minimalist design is constructed almost entirely out of solid wood.
The house's lower level, which holds a guests suite and a flexible-use room, has ample porch space with sweeping views.
The house's lower level, which holds a guests suite and a flexible-use room, has ample porch space with sweeping views.

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