Calling to mind Paul Rudolph's low-slung, midcentury glass pavilions, this new-build is an homage to the Sarasota School. Seibert Architects went back in time while adhering to current FEMA codes, such as a roof that can handle hurricane winds. Although the owners' art collection is a focal point of the house, so are the glass walls. Sliding doors open onto a courtyard that is home to a giant aloe and two Madagascar palms.
An old mango tree, welcoming visitors to the grounds, inspired the arrangement of this Semarang home designed by architect Tamara Wibowo for her family of five. Three volumes—living, service, and office and garage—are clad in concrete to alleviate solar gain and maximize cross-breezes through large openings lined with teak. Floor-to-ceiling glass opens the dining room, marked by geometric Tegel Kunci tiles, onto greenery.
Setting it apart from Hawaii real estate, Ala Kohanaiki 25 comes with the rare opportunity to secure a membership to the exclusive 450-acre Kohanaiki club. New owners will have access to an 18-hole course designed by the renowned Rees Jones—the only one like it on the island. For non-golfers, Kohanaiki offers more than its impressive homes and oceanfront golf course. The 67,000-square-foot clubhouse has a microbrewery, bowling alley, movie theater, wine-tasting room, spa, fitness facilities, restaurants and more. Outdoor activities include tennis, pickleball and basketball courts too. This beloved destination has become an especially favorite getaway for the well-known names of Silicon Valley, and few neighborhoods draw attention quite like it. This top-notch property provides an opportunity to join the elite island hideout and at $24.95 million, Ala Kohanaiki 25 is currently the most expensive listing at Kohanaiki. To learn more, visit kohanaiki.com/lis...