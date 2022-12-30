Calling to mind Paul Rudolph's low-slung, midcentury glass pavilions, this new-build is an homage to the Sarasota School. Seibert Architects went back in time while adhering to current FEMA codes, such as a roof that can handle hurricane winds. Although the owners' art collection is a focal point of the house, so are the glass walls. Sliding doors open onto a courtyard that is home to a giant aloe and two Madagascar palms.