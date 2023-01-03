Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code
Collection by
koowarbir singh
Favorites
View
11
Photos
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
The couple added a half-bathroom to the main level and replaced the tiling, costing them around $6,600 combined.
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
