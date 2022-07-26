Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A door frame was preserved as "a sculptural memory piece," Sara Imhoff says, after a wall separating the old kitchen from a small dining room was demolished. The countertops and backsplash are by Caesarstone.
A butcher-block island can be moved around to accommodate the needs of the space on any given day.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
The owners purchased stock cabinetry that was then painted by a local Amish man.
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Interlocking light and dark hardwood flooring fit right in with the vintage aesthetic of this small flat in Katowice, Poland.
Eliminating the wall separating the kitchen from the dining room was a challenge, forcing Dupont Blouin to reconsider mechanical and electrical logistics.
The backsplash tiles were imported from American manufacturer Heath Ceramics, in the Chalk-Gunmetal finish from the Classic Field line.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Modular set
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
