Favorites
The Cambria Quartz consultation will involve looking at many different designs—and if a customer shows interest in a particular design, then the design consultant can show images of previous projects or installations in the showroom that utilize that particular design. Here Cambria Quartz in Ella Matte™ has been used to create a luxe white countertop with
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.