The Nook detail
Wine cellar
“We should be creating more energy than we need in this house,” Cranston explains. The roof’s solar array, from Schuco, contributes greatly.
The original brown linoleum in the kitchen and living room, the unattractive wood flooring in the main bedroom, and the bright blue plywood flooring in the guest bedroom gave way to whitewashed plywood, which will eventually be covered with true hardwood flooring.
The bench Reilly made when she was a student at Rhode Island School of Design sits under industrial-style hooks in the entry.
Reilly identified the Santa &amp; Cole Tekiò linear suspension light as a statement piece early in the design process; its metal frame is wrapped in Japanese washi paper. The Gaggenau induction cooktop integrated into the counter on the back wall is nearly invisible. The undercounter fridge drawer is entirely inconspicuous. “I made this as minimal as modern as I could because the last kitchen I designed was very traditional,” Reilly explains. The steel column was added for support after taking down a wall.
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
An outdoor shower makes it easy to hose off after a trip to the beach.
Cedar slats help mitigate overly bright light and provide privacy.
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
