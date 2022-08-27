SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Matthew Ankeny

Favorites

View 59 Photos
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
Other pieces of furniture were sourced from vintage dealers. The chest of drawers was lacquered in a brick hue to match the color of a neighboring building.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
A sofa from CB2 and a vintage Turkish kilim are joined by an Austyn Weiner artwork in the living room.
A sofa from CB2 and a vintage Turkish kilim are joined by an Austyn Weiner artwork in the living room.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Originally designed in 1939 by Roscoe Hemenway, the Burton House was once home to famed artist Verne Tossey, who was best known for his campy pulp fiction book covers throughout the 1950s and 60s. Recently, Portland-based designer Benjamin Silver and builder Oliver Olson have completely renovated the home, transforming the property into a modern interpretation of Hemenway's original design.
Originally designed in 1939 by Roscoe Hemenway, the Burton House was once home to famed artist Verne Tossey, who was best known for his campy pulp fiction book covers throughout the 1950s and 60s. Recently, Portland-based designer Benjamin Silver and builder Oliver Olson have completely renovated the home, transforming the property into a modern interpretation of Hemenway's original design.
The “River Cabaan” is just steps away from the Wilson River and a 80-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.
The “River Cabaan” is just steps away from the Wilson River and a 80-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Interior designer Clara Jung created and installed a bench for the living room bay window and added white curtains to soften the space. A Room & Board Macalaster Leather Sofa and Novato Chairs add a luxe touch above a vintage rug.
Interior designer Clara Jung created and installed a bench for the living room bay window and added white curtains to soften the space. A Room & Board Macalaster Leather Sofa and Novato Chairs add a luxe touch above a vintage rug.

39 more saves