The clients' request for a mouse-proof house informed the shape of the home and the use of cast concrete for the foundation.
On the ground floor, this multifunctional room serves as a studio, a guest room, and a laundry room. The floor above holds the main bedroom, the main bath, and a workspace.
“Every part of the house can ‘do’ more than one thing,” explains the design studio. “The stairs are not just a staircase. They are a laundry room, a bathroom, a bookshelf and workplace.”
In contrast to the home's “heavy” appearance, the interior feels light and airy. Large panes of glass frame views of a secret garden to the north and a clearing for events to the south.
“The exterior walls are not happy with just being the limitation between interior and exterior,” Collectif Encore explains. “You can shower, go to the toilet, stand on stage, cook, sleep and bathe ‘inside’ the walls.”