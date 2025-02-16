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Collection by Philip McKoy

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At the north end of the living room, a sliding barn-style door opens to reveal the primary suite. Ken and Joan love to entertain, so a large, comfortable sectional was a must. Positioned in front of the custom fireplace, it’s a popular after-dinner gathering place when it’s too cool or rainy to venture outdoors.
At the north end of the living room, a sliding barn-style door opens to reveal the primary suite. Ken and Joan love to entertain, so a large, comfortable sectional was a must. Positioned in front of the custom fireplace, it’s a popular after-dinner gathering place when it’s too cool or rainy to venture outdoors.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
The building glows like a lantern at twilight, with the deep roof overhang shrouding the light from the night sky above.
The building glows like a lantern at twilight, with the deep roof overhang shrouding the light from the night sky above.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
Peter Braithwaite Studio crafted this peaceful retreat for a couple in Seabright, Nova Scotia.
Peter Braithwaite Studio crafted this peaceful retreat for a couple in Seabright, Nova Scotia.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
Panoramic view of the cabin
Panoramic view of the cabin
Entry canopy
Entry canopy
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.

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