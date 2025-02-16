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At the north end of the living room, a sliding barn-style door opens to reveal the primary suite. Ken and Joan love to entertain, so a large, comfortable sectional was a must. Positioned in front of the custom fireplace, it’s a popular after-dinner gathering place when it’s too cool or rainy to venture outdoors.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
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