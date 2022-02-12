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Collection by Kathy Lawrence

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The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
Jade, Zander, their dog and two cats moved in last May.
Jade, Zander, their dog and two cats moved in last May.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is