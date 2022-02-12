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Collection by
Kathy Lawrence
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The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
Jade, Zander, their dog and two cats moved in last May.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
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