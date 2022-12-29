SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alexander Gordon

Favorites

View 142 Photos
The home is a celebration of simple functionality and honest materiality—from the netting used to enclose the reading snug on the mezzanine level, to the timber cladding. “There is no paint or render on the build as we wanted to express the beauty of the materials themselves wherever possible,” explains architect William Samuels.
The home is a celebration of simple functionality and honest materiality—from the netting used to enclose the reading snug on the mezzanine level, to the timber cladding. “There is no paint or render on the build as we wanted to express the beauty of the materials themselves wherever possible,” explains architect William Samuels.
Even in small amounts, bold and bright colors can uplift most bathroom. In this Bay Area houseboat, architect Robert Nebolon used a teak live-edge countertop and a custom yellow cabinet supporting a double washbasin by Duravit to create a sophisticated steampunk inspired look.
Even in small amounts, bold and bright colors can uplift most bathroom. In this Bay Area houseboat, architect Robert Nebolon used a teak live-edge countertop and a custom yellow cabinet supporting a double washbasin by Duravit to create a sophisticated steampunk inspired look.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
In the bathroom, the firm created a sunken bathtub wrapped in green tile for a "hedonistic" aspect.
In the bathroom, the firm created a sunken bathtub wrapped in green tile for a "hedonistic" aspect.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.

122 more saves