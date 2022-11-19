Favorites
"We were inspired by a vintage piece of furniture and loved the idea of reinterpreting it as bar and vanity combination," Britt says. "The exterior is clad in blackened steel and lined with faux fur, which was a nod to the original vanity's fur exterior. Marlene Dietrich would have been right at home!"
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
At just under 14 feet wide, the CH House could have felt cramped. But the architects created empty volumes within the plan to make it feel more spacious and airy. Standing in the double-height library, where there’s enough vertical space for a tree to grow, one can see down into the shared living areas and up into a kid’s bedroom at the fifth floor.
