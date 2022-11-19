SubscribeSign In
A handmade de Gournay mural was installed in the bathroom as a nod to a painting by Charles Baskerville. The painting was installed in a home rented by Marlene Dietrich in the 1930s.
Custom Alison Rose of Artistic Tile completes the decadent scene, with marble accents on the floor and walls.
"We were inspired by a vintage piece of furniture and loved the idea of reinterpreting it as bar and vanity combination," Britt says. "The exterior is clad in blackened steel and lined with faux fur, which was a nod to the original vanity's fur exterior. Marlene Dietrich would have been right at home!"
The deep plum Kohler tub was "a serendipitous find" and the brand installed it as a sponsor of the show house.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
This Singapore apartment, renovated by Takenouchi Webb, features a guest bathroom covered in eye-popping flamingo-print wallpaper.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
Main bathroom
Fans, textiles, and illustrations behind the reception desk, adjacent to the palace's original staircase, transport guests to far-off lands upon entry.
A new staircase connects the upstairs to what was formerly more of a recreational basement/ lower floor. The stair is positioned to best allow our clients to walk from the kitchen/dining area downstairs, where new sliding glass doors lead to the pool area.
A bookcase adds visual intrigue to the staircase connecting the lower level to the master suite.
"The oversized skylight enables the owners to see the sky from the center of the house," Maydan says. "It was also important to ensure that the palm tree, which was planted in the center of the entry atrium, can get plenty of sunlight."
A bespoke golden runner with a tiger illustration drawn by a member of the design team welcomes guests in the entry. The pendant is jade Morano glass with gold fringe.
At just under 14 feet wide, the CH House could have felt cramped. But the architects created empty volumes within the plan to make it feel more spacious and airy. Standing in the double-height library, where there’s enough vertical space for a tree to grow, one can see down into the shared living areas and up into a kid’s bedroom at the fifth floor.
