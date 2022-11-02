Home Tours
Instead of the separated space for living, dining, and cooking, the renovation has instead connected spaces that open up to the outdoors.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
Custom white oak cabinets with push latches provide plenty of storage space.
Aya Amornpan, who co-owns and manages three restaurants, in her dream home kitchen. Behind her is the refrigerator and wine fridge.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
White oak cabinetry by 'Henry Built'
Double fir rafters encase steel flitch plates, allowing for long spans of open space. Hemlock ceilings layer above, bringing warmth to the inside.
