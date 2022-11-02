SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kirsteen Burton

Favorites

View 10 Photos
Instead of the separated space for living, dining, and cooking, the renovation has instead connected spaces that open up to the outdoors.
Instead of the separated space for living, dining, and cooking, the renovation has instead connected spaces that open up to the outdoors.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Custom white oak cabinets with push latches provide plenty of storage space. </span>
Custom white oak cabinets with push latches provide plenty of storage space.
Aya Amornpan, who co-owns and manages three restaurants, in her dream home kitchen. Behind her is the refrigerator and wine fridge.
Aya Amornpan, who co-owns and manages three restaurants, in her dream home kitchen. Behind her is the refrigerator and wine fridge.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
White oak cabinetry by 'Henry Built'
White oak cabinetry by 'Henry Built'
Double fir rafters encase steel flitch plates, allowing for long spans of open space. Hemlock ceilings layer above, bringing warmth to the inside.
Double fir rafters encase steel flitch plates, allowing for long spans of open space. Hemlock ceilings layer above, bringing warmth to the inside.