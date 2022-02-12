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Nestled in the backyard of a Toronto home, this architect’s self-designed work studio is an experiment gone right. Oliver Dang, architect and founder of Six Five Four A, typically works from home, but his rambunctious toddler made him recognize a need for more space with fewer distractions. Instead of immediately turning to office rentals, however, Oliver wanted to see how the numbers would stack up if he were to build his own workplace.