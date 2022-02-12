Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Patrick Mitchell

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Nestled in the backyard of a Toronto home, this architect’s self-designed work studio is an experiment gone right. Oliver Dang, architect and founder of Six Five Four A, typically works from home, but his rambunctious toddler made him recognize a need for more space with fewer distractions. Instead of immediately turning to office rentals, however, Oliver wanted to see how the numbers would stack up if he were to build his own workplace.
Nestled in the backyard of a Toronto home, this architect’s self-designed work studio is an experiment gone right. Oliver Dang, architect and founder of Six Five Four A, typically works from home, but his rambunctious toddler made him recognize a need for more space with fewer distractions. Instead of immediately turning to office rentals, however, Oliver wanted to see how the numbers would stack up if he were to build his own workplace.
After: Original brick and firebox with a new hearth and metal trim details. The mantel top is reclaimed as floating shelf
After: Original brick and firebox with a new hearth and metal trim details. The mantel top is reclaimed as floating shelf
The fireplace wall was freshened with a new vertical window-true to neighboring homes, the added horizontal hearth spans the width and becomes a dining banquette.
The fireplace wall was freshened with a new vertical window-true to neighboring homes, the added horizontal hearth spans the width and becomes a dining banquette.