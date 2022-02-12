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Collection by
Peter Stevens
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The work studio with built-in desk and storage also houses a fold-out sofa to accommodate extra guests.
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
A black steel staircase with integrated storage leads up to a lofted bedroom
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
He also built the record player stand using a console he salvaged from a set.
Inside the front door is one of several terra-cotta breeze-block walls that form semiprivate courtyards for each of the property’s units.
A built-in bookshelf spans an opening between the living spaces and bedroom.
Architect TaeByoung Yim designed a compact residence in Seoul, Korea, with designated space for studying and entertaining.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
Alicia and David bought their kitchen from Jan Cray, a studio they discovered while living in Hamburg.
Alicia and David decided to replace the outdated heating elements with underfloor heating for added comfort.
While Alicia and David rethought their kitchen from floor to ceiling, they tried to preserve the rest of the house in its current state.
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