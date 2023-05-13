Rather than demolishing the neighboring remains of a 17th-century factory, Will Gamble Architects incorporated the ruins into a Northamptonshire, England, home that blends old and new.
Will Gamble Architects revives a crumbling, 17th-century structure with a svelte addition of steel, brick, and glass.
The kitchen for the main living quarters is on the top floor. The dark joinery echoes the original millwork throughout the home, while the stainless steel adds an industrial edge.
"PH" style homes are common in Argentina. Here, Maya Estudio has given the typology new life.
Efe enclosed an exterior balcony, to convert it to an indoor Zen garden.
Floor plan of Dolores by FMT Estudio
Floor Plan of Palazzo Ventidue
Floor plan of Søboks by Andrew Heneghan and Martin Reinicke
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
When not in use during winter, the tub is hidden from the home’s view. The entrance has a sheltered overhang for car parking.