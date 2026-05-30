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l
Collection by
Lucy James
Favorites
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14
Photos
Upper siding
Site Plan
An early concept sketch.
The circulation core becomes both a passage to the bathing courtyard and a library with custom millwork, built-in shelving, and site-specific art.
The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
Floor-to-ceiling window walls in the living room dissolve the boundary between indoors and out. Vintage Togo sofa by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset.
Exterior courtyard
Interior living & dining
Interior kitchen
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
On the entrance deck, a hand-crafted wooden couple welcomes visitors. The U-shaped deck surrounds the entire lower level.
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