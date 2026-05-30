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Collection by Lucy James

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Upper siding
Upper siding
Site Plan
Site Plan
An early concept sketch.
An early concept sketch.
The circulation core becomes both a passage to the bathing courtyard and a library with custom millwork, built-in shelving, and site-specific art.
The circulation core becomes both a passage to the bathing courtyard and a library with custom millwork, built-in shelving, and site-specific art.
The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
Floor-to-ceiling window walls in the living room dissolve the boundary between indoors and out. Vintage Togo sofa by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset.
Floor-to-ceiling window walls in the living room dissolve the boundary between indoors and out. Vintage Togo sofa by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset.
Exterior courtyard
Exterior courtyard
Interior living & dining
Interior living & dining
Interior kitchen
Interior kitchen
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
On the entrance deck, a hand-crafted wooden couple welcomes visitors. The U-shaped deck surrounds the entire lower level.
On the entrance deck, a hand-crafted wooden couple welcomes visitors. The U-shaped deck surrounds the entire lower level.