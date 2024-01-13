Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
According to Daniela, a simple material palette was important. "The kids are coming and going all the time," she says, so all bedrooms are made up with the same linens, "much like a hotel."
Looking toward the living room from the dining areas
The living room is outfitted with furniture from a nearby Herman Miller outlet store, while the hanging rug was acquired by Jill's great grandmother while volunteering at a Native American reservation in Arizona.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
The L-shaped kitchen sits on the opposite side of the main entrance and merges with the wet bar and dining area.
