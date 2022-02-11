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Collection by
Joy Miller
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Using money she’d set aside for a trip not taken, set designer and art director Catherine Pearson reimagined her home with new kitchen fixtures, colorful curtains, and gallons of paint.
The dining room also has the locally-sourced terra-cotta flooring with a Polo Pendant Light from Name Place Animal Thing above the custom table, designed by Kaviar Collaborative.
The cabinetry hides away Nikita's book collection, and she uses the open shelves to curate different displays.
The study has floors covered in local terra-cotta bricks, and custom oak sliding doors. The couple will open the room up to the rest of the home if they're having a large party.
The kitchenette comes with a convection stove and a mini fridge. A narrow, frosted window invites the guest’s attention back to the focus of the home: to spend time outdoors.
The 275-square-foot home is mostly occupied by the open living area. Opposite the bed, a built-in bench is oriented towards the framed-view of Lake Shirakaba.
By pushing out the primary suite and raising it up a few steps on the interior, Warwas made room for a covered patio below.
A Signature Hardware soaking tub sits beneath the window. The sconce is from All Modern.
A skylight over the shower brings additional light into the space.
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
A book-filled credenza from Urban Outfitters sits in the couple’s workspace.
An arched glass door leads to a patio.
“I’m so tired of beige, limewash, and earth colors,” Emma says. The couple used Garden Plum paint from Behr Marquee for the cabinetry and Kelp Forest tiles from Zia to enliven the kitchen.
The timber frame extension is built on screw-piles, which have the embodied carbon of less than 5% of the typical concrete strip foundations and slab, and also requires no digging.
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