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Collection by
Gabriel M Desjardins
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shakkei
The second floor includes a similar daybed, although this one is not convertible.
The primary bedroom has a clear glass headboard from Starfire and nightstand lights from Design Within Reach.
The daybed is upholstered in performance fabric from Romo.
New custom cabinetry in the kitchen grants space for packed weekends with shared family meals.
In the living room, grasscloth wallpaper and natural wood accents complement views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The home's living space is spread across a network of half-levels.
The library overlooks the living room, receiving natural light from the large angled window.
Despite its serene setting, the home is a short 20-minute drive from New York City's George Washington Bridge.
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