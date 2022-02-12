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Collection by Gabriel M Desjardins

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In Sydney’s Russell Lea suburb, local firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate togetherness and a connection with the natural world. Throughout the dwelling, a circular motif facilitates a strong visual connection between the different spaces, both indoors and out. A large, round window nook that overlooks the backyard draws on the traditional Japanese concept of <i>shakkei</i>, in which a background landscape—or “borrowed scenery”—is incorporated into the composition of a garden.
shakkei
The second floor includes a similar daybed, although this one is not convertible.
The second floor includes a similar daybed, although this one is not convertible.
The primary bedroom has a clear glass headboard from Starfire and nightstand lights from Design Within Reach.
The primary bedroom has a clear glass headboard from Starfire and nightstand lights from Design Within Reach.
The daybed is upholstered in performance fabric from Romo.
The daybed is upholstered in performance fabric from Romo.
New custom cabinetry in the kitchen grants space for packed weekends with shared family meals.
New custom cabinetry in the kitchen grants space for packed weekends with shared family meals.
In the living room, grasscloth wallpaper and natural wood accents complement views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
In the living room, grasscloth wallpaper and natural wood accents complement views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The home's living space is spread across a network of half-levels.
The home's living space is spread across a network of half-levels.
The library overlooks the living room, receiving natural light from the large angled window.
The library overlooks the living room, receiving natural light from the large angled window.
Despite its serene setting, the home is a short 20-minute drive from New York City's George Washington Bridge.
Despite its serene setting, the home is a short 20-minute drive from New York City's George Washington Bridge.

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