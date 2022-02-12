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Collection by Thomas Manning

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Bespoke oak joinery in the entrance offers a practical zone with a built-in bench seat, pegs for coats and bags, shelving, and concealed storage for shoes and everyday clutter.
Bespoke oak joinery in the entrance offers a practical zone with a built-in bench seat, pegs for coats and bags, shelving, and concealed storage for shoes and everyday clutter.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Douglass and Andrea invested $12,000 to clear trees from the site. </span>"I never believed we could have a view,
Douglass and Andrea invested $12,000 to clear trees from the site.
“We bought the land not knowing what we could build or where. It’s off by itself and pretty isolated,” says Jeff.
“We bought the land not knowing what we could build or where. It’s off by itself and pretty isolated,” says Jeff.