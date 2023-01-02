Home Tours
Collection by
Tristan Mohabir
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
“The new space aligns perfectly with our lifestyle, especially considering our roles as a family with two kids and the need to work from home frequently,” says Claudia.
