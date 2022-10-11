SubscribeSign In
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Living in between the woods
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
The curated black and bronze pieces in Les Ateliers Courbet felt singular, monolithic, and quietly luxurious.
The Trash Bag Sofa had its share of fans, detractors, and endless Instagram posts.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
The birch plywood panelling was made off-site by the manufacturer and assembled by the builders on-site. The visual continuity of the single material makes the restricted-height storage areas appear full-height.
A Hem table and Muuto rug center the living area.
The open living-and-bedroom area of Ian Hague’s rural retreat can be divided by a wall that rises from within the master-suite platform. Interior designer Elaine Santos blended her client’s collection of vintage furniture with no-fuss pieces like a Shaker-style bench by Ilse Crawford for De La Espada.
