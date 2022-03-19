Get 35% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Arna Armstrong
Favorites
View
344
Photos
The primary bedroom features a massive window and rift cut white oak built-in shelving.
The master bedroom has sliding-glass doors on two sides, encouraging natural ventilation throughout the house.
Each of the three bathrooms feature all new fixtures and finishes.
A cantilevered glass hallway links the living areas to a spacious, quiet home office.
The primary suite is positioned at the furthest end and is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glazing to maximize views of the nearby garden and natural landscape beyond.
In addition to a large en suite bath, the primary bedroom also has a spacious walk-in closet.
