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Collection by Anne Cost

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Living Room
Living Room
Kitchen
Kitchen
Point Roberts is a five-square-mile peninsula located 45 minutes to Vancouver and one hour from Bellingham, Washington.
Point Roberts is a five-square-mile peninsula located 45 minutes to Vancouver and one hour from Bellingham, Washington.
Customers are free to customize their prefab, as long as it fits within the company's structural grid.
Customers are free to customize their prefab, as long as it fits within the company's structural grid.
Warm wood detailing ensures that the concrete flooring has a natural contrast.
Warm wood detailing ensures that the concrete flooring has a natural contrast.
Full kitchens, complete with an island, can be constructed. The typical timeline for these prefabs is eight months.
Full kitchens, complete with an island, can be constructed. The typical timeline for these prefabs is eight months.
While the company is currently only serving customers in Brazil, it has plans to open its offerings in Europe and North America.
While the company is currently only serving customers in Brazil, it has plans to open its offerings in Europe and North America.
The indoor-outdoor prefab starts ar $260 to $300 per square foot, and extras like air conditioning and heated floors are available.
The indoor-outdoor prefab starts ar $260 to $300 per square foot, and extras like air conditioning and heated floors are available.
The elegant prefab construction features glulam beams that support a steel scupper off of which water plumes during a rainfall—yet another nod to the landscape and natural elements.
The elegant prefab construction features glulam beams that support a steel scupper off of which water plumes during a rainfall—yet another nod to the landscape and natural elements.
The new home’s covered porch takes inspiration from the porch of the 150-year-old cottage shared by the extended family, just 100 yards away from the main home. The porch is designed for enjoying summer sunsets.
The new home’s covered porch takes inspiration from the porch of the 150-year-old cottage shared by the extended family, just 100 yards away from the main home. The porch is designed for enjoying summer sunsets.
The primary suite, with custom oak casework, offers views to the south and east.
The primary suite, with custom oak casework, offers views to the south and east.
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
Turkel Design prioritized the use of sustainable materials to create the bespoke prefab home. A dramatic cross-laminated timber (CLT) cantilever, for example, juts beyond the edge of the garage door. The panelized components—including the structure and shell of the garage and home home—are crafted from domestic engineered wood products that result in a straighter, tighter building.
Turkel Design prioritized the use of sustainable materials to create the bespoke prefab home. A dramatic cross-laminated timber (CLT) cantilever, for example, juts beyond the edge of the garage door. The panelized components—including the structure and shell of the garage and home home—are crafted from domestic engineered wood products that result in a straighter, tighter building.
The home enjoys a connection with the surrounding landscape with views from every room that invite the 100-acre site into the interior. “The framed views from each room are a source of pride for us,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “They illustrate the way in which we design for a specific site, bringing the outdoors into the home and making the most of what the homeowners love about their land.”
The home enjoys a connection with the surrounding landscape with views from every room that invite the 100-acre site into the interior. “The framed views from each room are a source of pride for us,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “They illustrate the way in which we design for a specific site, bringing the outdoors into the home and making the most of what the homeowners love about their land.”

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