Collection by
Odaly Portes
Favorites
View
6
Photos
The faceted envelope of the pods was designed to minimize waste when the panels
With 86 square feet of interior space, the Pebble Pod can host six people comfortably.
The standard weatherproof timber cladding can be switched out for other materials like the aluminum seen in the Cyber Pebble Pods or COR-TEN steel.
The original Pebble Pod was designed to be flexible. What it can become—Work Pod, Glamping Pod, and Gaming Pod are the preset variations— is "only limited by your imagination,
The air conditioned interiors are equipped with all the conveniences of a modern office, including motorized mounts for monitors, digital boards, and LED lighting.
