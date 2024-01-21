Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
American white oak was used for the flooring throughout the house, including the sun-filled kitchen. A Brendan Ravenhill hangs above the sink, and a Wolf cooktop was installed opposite the island.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
A brick backsplash, painted white, pairs perfectly with this Australian kitchen's understated material choices, which includes wood cabinets and a streamlined Caesarstone counter in Raw Concrete.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
In this Australian kitchen, keeping the original exposed brick wall as a backsplash helps tie the kitchen to the rest of the home.
With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
There, a kitchen and dining area bleed into indoor and outdoor living spaces that have unobstructed views of the city skyline.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
