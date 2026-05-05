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Collection by Renato Baños

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Floor plan of Branch House by TOLO Architecture
Floor plan of Branch House by TOLO Architecture
Site plan of Branch House by TOLO Architecture
Site plan of Branch House by TOLO Architecture
A concept diagram of Branch House by TOLO Architecture shows how the home changes as you move around and through it.
A concept diagram of Branch House by TOLO Architecture shows how the home changes as you move around and through it.
“There’s a ‘matter of factness’ to the detailing,” says architect Sarah Lorenzen. “You see this in the LVL beams, and the chain-link fence—very much like you’d see in a skate park—that forms the handrails and the fence for the exterior.” She likens this use of materials to the work of the L.A. School of Architecture in the 1970s and ’80s. “Architects, like Frank Gehry, had a real interest in how materials fit together, but not in a precious way,” she says.
“There’s a ‘matter of factness’ to the detailing,” says architect Sarah Lorenzen. “You see this in the LVL beams, and the chain-link fence—very much like you’d see in a skate park—that forms the handrails and the fence for the exterior.” She likens this use of materials to the work of the L.A. School of Architecture in the 1970s and ’80s. “Architects, like Frank Gehry, had a real interest in how materials fit together, but not in a precious way,” she says.
Cathie and David Partridge, both avid art collectors, commissioned TOLO Architecture to design a new home for them to respond to their interest in art and design. Cathie is an artist and former dancer, and David—who sadly passed away shortly before construction began on the home—was the founder of a successful manufacturing company and was instrumental in launching UCLA’s business school. The couple were also committed patrons of a number of art organizations in Los Angeles, and were involved in the founding of MOCA, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, and Kidspace Museum.
Cathie and David Partridge, both avid art collectors, commissioned TOLO Architecture to design a new home for them to respond to their interest in art and design. Cathie is an artist and former dancer, and David—who sadly passed away shortly before construction began on the home—was the founder of a successful manufacturing company and was instrumental in launching UCLA’s business school. The couple were also committed patrons of a number of art organizations in Los Angeles, and were involved in the founding of MOCA, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, and Kidspace Museum.
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Materials for the interior were chosen to foster a relaxed vacation home atmosphere. Teak floors and pine beams create a warmth and easiness in the main living space, while helping to establish a natural dialogue with the forested landscape.
Materials for the interior were chosen to foster a relaxed vacation home atmosphere. Teak floors and pine beams create a warmth and easiness in the main living space, while helping to establish a natural dialogue with the forested landscape.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms span two structures, with a guest wing and main residence. The Aspen, Colorado, home is 4,300 square feet.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms span two structures, with a guest wing and main residence. The Aspen, Colorado, home is 4,300 square feet.
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
A peek into the "outdoor room" with double-sided fireplace.
A peek into the "outdoor room" with double-sided fireplace.