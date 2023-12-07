Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
A well-equipped game area and media room await on the lower level, which also comes with outdoor access.
The light-filled chef's kitchen presents long countertops, high-end appliances, and sliding glass doors that open up to a spacious deck overlooking the backyard.
Exposed beams sweep across the main living areas, enhancing the home's dramatic design.
The geometric home offers plenty of privacy, as it sits off the road nestled on a nearly five-acre lot and surrounded by soaring trees.
Architect John Michael drew inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright as he designed the wedge-shaped home, which overlooks the surrounding woods with walls of glass.
The lush backyard presents an idyllic space for entertaining, complete with a sparkling pool, built-in kitchenette, and a spacious outdoor dining area.
The primary suite awaits on the upper level, presenting a vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, and French doors that open to a private terrace.
A light-filled breakfast nook is located steps from the kitchen.
The main entrance opens to a cozy living room fitted with exposed beams, picture windows, and a white-painted brick fireplace.
The gated property offers a private oasis, surrounded by tall tress and native vegetation.
"A reimagined blend of past and present west-coast design languages, Phoenix House beckons its first custodian,
