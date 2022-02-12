Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elias Interiors

Favorites

View 16 Photos
Wide porch screens and warm wood tones give the outdoor space a casual livability.
Wide porch screens and warm wood tones give the outdoor space a casual livability.
The corrugations of the siding align with the angle of the roof slope for maximum graphic punch.
The corrugations of the siding align with the angle of the roof slope for maximum graphic punch.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
Just off the living area is the pool—an enchanting sight while dining at the customizable table.
Just off the living area is the pool—an enchanting sight while dining at the customizable table.
Tricked out with a green rooftop deck, underwater windows, and a DJ station, this Vancouver family home knows how to have a good time.
Tricked out with a green rooftop deck, underwater windows, and a DJ station, this Vancouver family home knows how to have a good time.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The area's rugged sea walls inspired the cast concrete walls encompassing the lower level.
The area's rugged sea walls inspired the cast concrete walls encompassing the lower level.
The living spaces are located on the second floor as a way to create a more intimate connection with the surrounding forest. Custom Arcadia windows wrap around the spacious sitting area, framing sweeping views of the nearby oak, pine, birch, and cherry trees. Sliding glass doors open up to the adjacent terrace, extending the living spaces outdoors.
The living spaces are located on the second floor as a way to create a more intimate connection with the surrounding forest. Custom Arcadia windows wrap around the spacious sitting area, framing sweeping views of the nearby oak, pine, birch, and cherry trees. Sliding glass doors open up to the adjacent terrace, extending the living spaces outdoors.
Known as the Pond Ave House, the three-bedroom dwelling was built in 2006 by award-winning designer Duane Smith of Hundred Mile House. When designing the property, Smith was inspired by both the area's midcentury heritage (including projects by Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius), as well as more subtle Cape Cod elements—such as rugged concrete seawalls and rich black-brown pine tree bark.
Known as the Pond Ave House, the three-bedroom dwelling was built in 2006 by award-winning designer Duane Smith of Hundred Mile House. When designing the property, Smith was inspired by both the area's midcentury heritage (including projects by Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius), as well as more subtle Cape Cod elements—such as rugged concrete seawalls and rich black-brown pine tree bark.
Since the bathroom has no access to natural light, it was essential to recalibrate the lighting scheme. "The mirror is set off of the wall…and has up and down lights [installed] behind it. So, it has indirect lighting from behind," says Gerson. "On each side, there’s a 45-degree LED strip that provides direct lighting." Jokes Weigley: "It’s exactly what you want for your Zoom calls."
Since the bathroom has no access to natural light, it was essential to recalibrate the lighting scheme. "The mirror is set off of the wall…and has up and down lights [installed] behind it. So, it has indirect lighting from behind," says Gerson. "On each side, there’s a 45-degree LED strip that provides direct lighting." Jokes Weigley: "It’s exactly what you want for your Zoom calls."
The owner is an avid cyclist, so the bicycle wall acts as both storage and display.
The owner is an avid cyclist, so the bicycle wall acts as both storage and display.
Ann Sacks Savoy field tile in Chalk lines the backsplash, and concrete tile from Clé covers the floor.
Ann Sacks Savoy field tile in Chalk lines the backsplash, and concrete tile from Clé covers the floor.
A coat of Microtopping covers the existing concrete floor for a consistent finish.
A coat of Microtopping covers the existing concrete floor for a consistent finish.