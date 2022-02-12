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From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher & Paykel.
The living spaces are located on the second floor as a way to create a more intimate connection with the surrounding forest. Custom Arcadia windows wrap around the spacious sitting area, framing sweeping views of the nearby oak, pine, birch, and cherry trees. Sliding glass doors open up to the adjacent terrace, extending the living spaces outdoors.
Known as the Pond Ave House, the three-bedroom dwelling was built in 2006 by award-winning designer Duane Smith of Hundred Mile House. When designing the property, Smith was inspired by both the area's midcentury heritage (including projects by Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius), as well as more subtle Cape Cod elements—such as rugged concrete seawalls and rich black-brown pine tree bark.
Since the bathroom has no access to natural light, it was essential to recalibrate the lighting scheme. "The mirror is set off of the wall…and has up and down lights [installed] behind it. So, it has indirect lighting from behind," says Gerson. "On each side, there’s a 45-degree LED strip that provides direct lighting." Jokes Weigley: "It’s exactly what you want for your Zoom calls."