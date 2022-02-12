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Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
The pine floors were re-stained during the renovation.
With a vaulted ceiling and a flowing, open-plan living space, the interior is largely illuminated by natural light throughout the day.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
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