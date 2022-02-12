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Collection by Christopher Krueger

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The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
Montesano tile flooring, a porcelain stoneware, is featured throughout the villa.
Montesano tile flooring, a porcelain stoneware, is featured throughout the villa.
The primary bathroom is an oasis washed in blue, a request from Bhavani's husband. The frosted-glass shower door provides privacy, and the terrazzo floor plays on the bathtub's gray. "We wanted it to feel monolithic," the architect says.
The primary bathroom is an oasis washed in blue, a request from Bhavani's husband. The frosted-glass shower door provides privacy, and the terrazzo floor plays on the bathtub's gray. "We wanted it to feel monolithic," the architect says.
Floor-to-ceiling windows from Ram usher in light during the day and emit a welcoming glow at night.
Floor-to-ceiling windows from Ram usher in light during the day and emit a welcoming glow at night.
In the primary bathroom, a custom vanity is outfitted with American Standard faucets. The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, and the floor tiles are Concret from La Nova.
In the primary bathroom, a custom vanity is outfitted with American Standard faucets. The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, and the floor tiles are Concret from La Nova.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.

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