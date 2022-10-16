Favorites
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Like much of the Italian Riviera, La Spezia on the Ligurian coast has a long maritime history. It was precisely this seafaring legacy that inspired the design of this tiny home, a 377-square-feet apartment that was reconfigured to clearly separate the living and sleeping areas. A cabinetry wall is constructed with marine plywood.
Surviving a natural disaster can be hard on your body—particularly if you need to walk long distances. To be as efficient as possible, you want to stock up on high-calorie, lightweight foods with long shelf lives like dried fruit, nuts and nut butters, crackers, and energy and protein bars. Canned food and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) are also a good idea, but make sure that you have the means to open them by also packing a can opener or only purchasing pop-top cans.
Budapest design studio POSITION Collective employs clever storage solutions, including a wardrobe rack, modular walls, and a storage-filled bed, in order to maximize functional space. Though the 323-square-foot studio is now being leased out on a long-term basis, the clients had originally wanted to turn the small apartment into a stylish and memorable space for design-loving travelers visiting Budapest.
1 more save