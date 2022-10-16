Surviving a natural disaster can be hard on your body—particularly if you need to walk long distances. To be as efficient as possible, you want to stock up on high-calorie, lightweight foods with long shelf lives like dried fruit, nuts and nut butters, crackers, and energy and protein bars. Canned food and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) are also a good idea, but make sure that you have the means to open them by also packing a can opener or only purchasing pop-top cans.