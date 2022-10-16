SubscribeSign In
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
When the doors are shut, the sleeping areas are completely concealed.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
Stowing the queen-size Room Makers Murphy bed by SICO frees up access to custom built-in cabinets and pull-down closet rods by Hafele that illuminate when the door is opened.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Like much of the Italian Riviera, La Spezia on the Ligurian coast has a long maritime history. It was precisely this seafaring legacy that inspired the design of this tiny home, a 377-square-feet apartment that was reconfigured to clearly separate the living and sleeping areas. A cabinetry wall is constructed with marine plywood.
Surviving a natural disaster can be hard on your body—particularly if you need to walk long distances. To be as efficient as possible, you want to stock up on high-calorie, lightweight foods with long shelf lives like dried fruit, nuts and nut butters, crackers, and energy and protein bars. Canned food and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) are also a good idea, but make sure that you have the means to open them by also packing a can opener or only purchasing pop-top cans.
Ample storage is provided in the kitchen area and the steps leading up to the bed.
A knotted curtain bisects the sleeping area from the kitchen. The compact studio includes a wardrobe rack, modular walls, and a storage-filled bed.
Budapest design studio POSITION Collective employs clever storage solutions, including a wardrobe rack, modular walls, and a storage-filled bed, in order to maximize functional space. Though the 323-square-foot studio is now being leased out on a long-term basis, the clients had originally wanted to turn the small apartment into a stylish and memorable space for design-loving travelers visiting Budapest.
A birch folding shelf, situated between the bedroom area and the kitchen, is where Mariah eats, prepares food, or works.
The dining table is easy to pop out and put away - creating both a specific space dedicated to dining and more room to walk around when it's not in use.
A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
All bathrooms are also equipped with natural amenities by Mexican apothecary brand, LoredAna.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
