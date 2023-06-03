Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Cane back chairs bring the warmth to dining area. Martha Sturdy brass sculpture and Bocci 21 Series lighting.
The spaces are harmoniously linked by color and material palette. In the dining area, the round travertine table mirrors the paper lanterns by Isamu Noguchi suspended above, and vintage cane Cesca Chairs by Marcel Breuer completes the warm tableau.
High-performance design doesn’t necessarily mean importing your windows from Austria; these are from Marvin. An abundance of natural light reduced the number of decorative lighting fixtures needed.
Built-in benches provide plenty of storage and reduce the need for free-floating furniture.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The sunroom in the ADU boasts a clear polycarbonate ceiling with millwork adding storage and concealing the washer-dryer.
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
Makenzie Flom, photographer Cameron Wittig’s assistant, snaps a quick pic in the sitting area, which doubles as an additional sleeping space. There’s no TV, but there is a video projector; the white curtain can be drawn to serve as a movie screen.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Audi’s orchid collection is displayed on custom Siosi shelving with an integrated ladder.
Suzanne’s bridge and book clubs meet around the dining table in the cottage instead of in the larger house, whose open layout makes such gatherings problematic. “There was no place where I could seal us off,” Suzanne says. “So now I use the cottage for game playing, and we can enjoy ourselves and know that we’re not inconveniencing Brooks.”
Architect Ryan Leidner reimagined this 2,500-square-foot home in San Francisco.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
The rice cooker garage.
The Vermont land where this 1,300-square-foot home, designed by Robert Swinburne, sits was previously used for harvesting maple sap to make syrup, so it was entirely free of underbrush and only the best trees remained when the new owner bought it to build a home. "It felt like a park,
Architect Robert Swinburne (left), with builder Gero Dolfus and homeowner, Nancy, on the front porch of the home.
The vertical siding is unfinished hemlock that will turn grey as it ages, while that around the carport and porch got a coat of black paint to create contrast.
While Swinburne and the builder focused on local materials for sustainability purposes, using timber harvest from the site and milled locally also cut down on costs.
