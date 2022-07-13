SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kyler Conn

Favorites

View 18 Photos
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"All of the closet doors in the hallway were custom built with matte-black hardware to match the black accents in the kitchen and living room area,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"All of the closet doors in the hallway were custom built with matte-black hardware to match the black accents in the kitchen and living room area,
"They wanted to get rid of the tall bypassing sliding track mirrored closet doors in the primary bedroom and replace them with something more accessible and functional,
"They wanted to get rid of the tall bypassing sliding track mirrored closet doors in the primary bedroom and replace them with something more accessible and functional,
"For the guest bathroom, I chose a more whimsical geometric pattern on the accent wall,
"For the guest bathroom, I chose a more whimsical geometric pattern on the accent wall,
"This was the easiest room to transform, and where we got the most bang for our buck,
"This was the easiest room to transform, and where we got the most bang for our buck,
"All appliances were new and selected to have integrated panels,
"All appliances were new and selected to have integrated panels,
In such a small space “you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision,” says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.
In such a small space “you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision,” says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.
In the master bedroom is a four-poster bed by Javier Rubio and a vintage Warren Platner chair.
In the master bedroom is a four-poster bed by Javier Rubio and a vintage Warren Platner chair.
The master bedroom exemplifies the home’s aesthetic: minimalist and light-filled, with the same white-oak flooring and custom millwork.
The master bedroom exemplifies the home’s aesthetic: minimalist and light-filled, with the same white-oak flooring and custom millwork.
To contrast the dark exterior, the interiors are all painted white.
To contrast the dark exterior, the interiors are all painted white.
Stuth and Shelton's bedroom.
Stuth and Shelton's bedroom.
In the master bedroom, above the Legnoletto by Alias bed, is a photograph by John Huggins. The lamp is from Ikea. “Nothing is painted—all that stripping is about getting to the natural surfaces of the wood, and the concrete block,” Norelius says.
In the master bedroom, above the Legnoletto by Alias bed, is a photograph by John Huggins. The lamp is from Ikea. “Nothing is painted—all that stripping is about getting to the natural surfaces of the wood, and the concrete block,” Norelius says.
Vintage, one-of-a-kind light fixtures are featured throughout the home. This living room hosted a Target photoshoot last fall, also styled by Emily Henderson.
Vintage, one-of-a-kind light fixtures are featured throughout the home. This living room hosted a Target photoshoot last fall, also styled by Emily Henderson.
The new, enlarged master bedroom is positioned where the old dining room once was. The clients wished to add an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Throughout the design process, there was push and pull with reconciling the programmatic goals with a finite space. “Getting everything the clients needed into a pretty small was achieved through massaging small dimensions from one end of the house to the other,” says Jost.
The new, enlarged master bedroom is positioned where the old dining room once was. The clients wished to add an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Throughout the design process, there was push and pull with reconciling the programmatic goals with a finite space. “Getting everything the clients needed into a pretty small was achieved through massaging small dimensions from one end of the house to the other,” says Jost.
Parachute founder Ariel Kaye
Parachute founder Ariel Kaye
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Fresh, simple linen drapes with natural pleating on a wooden traverse rod frame patio doors in this Denver bungalow designed by JHL Design.
Fresh, simple linen drapes with natural pleating on a wooden traverse rod frame patio doors in this Denver bungalow designed by JHL Design.