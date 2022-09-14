The home's slightly-relocated front door, now recessed into the house in order to provide a covered entry
Beaulieu added another bathroom upstairs, with round penny tile from Cle Tile and a floating vanity from Ikea.
Beaulieu added a few dormers to gain height upstairs, as seen in the shower here, although they’re not visible from the street.
Bathroom
Master bathroom
Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
On the second floor, the wood-clad volume conceals two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The master bath includes an envy-worthy cedar soaking tub from Roberts Hot Tubs.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
In the bathroom, two-toned floor tiles add a playful aesthetic which pairs nicely with standard white subway tile and light-blue walls.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.