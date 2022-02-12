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Elisa Uberti’s La Salle de Bain occupied the villa’s upstairs bathroom.
Elisa Uberti’s La Salle de Bain occupied the villa’s upstairs bathroom.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.
bathroom: slate and wood
bathroom: slate and wood
The home features two bedrooms and two bathroom.
The home features two bedrooms and two bathroom.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
Rain shower
Rain shower

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