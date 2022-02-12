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#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #interiordesign #bathroom #pool #indooroutdoor #woodfloor #courtyard #mexicocity #almondtub #porcelanosa #hansgrohe Photo by Grant Harder
In a home largely outfitted in wood, this marbled bathroom designed by Peter Russell-Clarke and Craig Steely provides a respite for the eyes, with its white, gray, and black palette and minimalist fixtures and details. Dramatic veining in the stone provides visual interest and movement, and the freestanding bathtub contrasts with the dark marble on the wall behind.
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