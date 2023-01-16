SubscribeSign In
Collection by Fernando Torres

Favorites

Just adjacent to the house is Whitlock's small shed which houses many of the tools that he used to build the home.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
A wood-clad garage sits adjacent to the home.
Color Me Rad To give the exterior of your home a chic, contemporary veneer without splurging on expensive cladding, use a bold accent color.
A wood-wrapped carport completes the property. The cottage is located near two additional homes Breuer completed for Stillman, which can be accessed by trails.
