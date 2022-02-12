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Collection by Toby Hayes

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Tasked with creating a new home in the middle of Hanoi, Vietnam, ODDO Architects sought to incorporate essentials—like plenty of natural light and ventilation.
Tasked with creating a new home in the middle of Hanoi, Vietnam, ODDO Architects sought to incorporate essentials—like plenty of natural light and ventilation.
The view from the dining and living areas takes in the Vallejo, the floating home <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">that was converted from a passenger ferry and that was inhabited </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">by American artist Jean Varda. A metal pendant that mimics a fishing net and a ceramic bell by Michele Quan suspend near the sofa. The artwork above the sofa is by David Rudell.</span>
that was converted from a passenger ferry and that was inhabited
Set in a UNESCO biosphere reserve, this revamped retreat has fresh flooring, a new roof, walls of glass, and an original woodburning fireplace.
Set in a UNESCO biosphere reserve, this revamped retreat has fresh flooring, a new roof, walls of glass, and an original woodburning fireplace.
Almo Troup repurposed nearly all of the materials from a tumbledown shack to create a dreamy, minimalist workspace in his backyard.
Almo Troup repurposed nearly all of the materials from a tumbledown shack to create a dreamy, minimalist workspace in his backyard.
The new master bedroom includes a bay window protruding outward from the original facade, making a window seat that frames a view of shore pines and the dunes.
The new master bedroom includes a bay window protruding outward from the original facade, making a window seat that frames a view of shore pines and the dunes.
A copy of Taschen’s <i>Neutra. Complete Works </i>sits on the living room table at the Mosby House in Missoula, Montana (left). Legendary modernist architect Richard Neutra (right) designed and built the house between 1949 and 1950.
Neutra. Complete Works
Large windows and a double-height ceiling enhance the sense of space in the living room.
Large windows and a double-height ceiling enhance the sense of space in the living room.
Before: The first iteration of the cottage involved overhauling the existing built-ins in the living room.
Before: The first iteration of the cottage involved overhauling the existing built-ins in the living room.
As Wright’s first L.A. project, the iconic Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921 and was filled with challenges from beginning to end. Enter Aline Barnsdall, the wealthy oil heiress and arts patron who held the dream of having a live-in venue to produce her own avant-garde plays. Wright wanted to create a design that would be defined by the region and that took advantage of Southern California's temperate climate. To do this, each interior space is echoed with an exterior space in the form of pergolas, porches, outdoor sleeping quarters, glass doors, and rooftop terraces that look out to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Angeles Basin.
As Wright’s first L.A. project, the iconic Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921 and was filled with challenges from beginning to end. Enter Aline Barnsdall, the wealthy oil heiress and arts patron who held the dream of having a live-in venue to produce her own avant-garde plays. Wright wanted to create a design that would be defined by the region and that took advantage of Southern California's temperate climate. To do this, each interior space is echoed with an exterior space in the form of pergolas, porches, outdoor sleeping quarters, glass doors, and rooftop terraces that look out to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Angeles Basin.
Custom-built wooden details continue into the home's bedrooms and baths.
Custom-built wooden details continue into the home's bedrooms and baths.
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.