Dinnerware and linens by Heath Ceramics outfit the kitchen, which also has a range and dishwasher by Thermador, range hood by Zephyr, refrigerator by Jennair, and faucets by Grohe.
After purchasing the home actor Matthew Perry brought in his own team, including architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano, to redesign the space for luxe, modern living.
The team removed the wall between the kitchen and living room, then increased the kitchen’s size by 30 square feet through extending the wall of cabinets towards the dining room and adding an island. The distinctive stools are Phase Design’s Bride’s Veil Bar & Counter Stool.
"Go with your gut, and don’t be afraid to mix things up as you go along," Owens advises. "Originally we didn’t have open shelves flanking the hood, but we added them at the last minute and now it’s one of my favorite elements of the space."
The large galley kitchen was completely modernized as part of the renovation. The long space leads to a large corner window in front of the sink, which allows warm natural light inside.
The kitchen was redone in 2019, designed by Brooke and Kyle.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
The kitchen has been updated, but still maintains a sense of the home's midcentury charm.
“The house is so well articulated—a piece of art in its own right—that I wanted the kitchen to flow and complement it as gracefully as possible,” Haley says. “I wanted a natural palette in the kitchen that would feel congruent with the natural elements flowing in and out of my home.”
"We designed a fully-custom, expanded chef’s kitchen featuring European-style cabinets, a large island with waterfall countertops, and hardwood floors," say Sommer and Costello. The light and bright kitchen has cabinetry by Gilbert Sojo, quartz counters, and a streamlined black GE range hood that syncs with the black finger pulls from Cosmas.
The dining table was crafted from a single 4-by-8 sheet of walnut. The chairs, designed by Shin Okuda, are from Waka Waka in Los Angeles.
Oil your wooden kitchen tools and cutting boards. Most mineral oils will do the trick—and they’ll give your wooden widgets a much longer life. Make sourdough bread. If you’ve got some yeast in your pantry, and it’s not too old, get down to perfecting that sourdough bread recipe. You could also start a kombucha culture, or pickle any hearty vegetables you’ve got lying around. Make a pantry meal. If you can’t get to the supermarket, think about making some Spanish rice and beans from canned or dry goods. Perfectly simple. Label absolutely everything. KonMari your entire kitchen, while you’re at it. Know where and what everything is, and get rid of anything you don’t use for a perfectly uncluttered and organized kitchen.
A vintage stove awaits in the kitchen, along with stone countertops and ample cabinetry. Windows above the sink overlook the backyard.
The couple’s day begins in the kitchen. Bryan has a ritual of making coffee for Danielle and tea for himself.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
The kitchen backsplash is one solid piece of quartz, while the countertops are a blend of quartz and concrete. The floating shelves in the kitchen are all lit from underneath.
The kitchen cabinetry is from IKEA; the cabinet pulls are from Richelieu Hardware. In the spring, the family harvests maple syrup from the trees outside the window.
"The lighting works because we have these black accents: black door handles, the black painting on the metal stairs," says Cousins Wilson.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
