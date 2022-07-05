To minimize the home's energy footprint, the floor and foundation are made from cast concrete. Large openings allow for natural ventilation, while surrounding trees help create a cool microclimate. The house is powered by geothermal energy.
In the summer, the kitchen counter transforms into an indoor/outdoor kitchen island. The outdoor dining room is located between two whitebeam trees.
“The exterior walls are not happy with just being the limitation between interior and exterior,” Collectif Encore explains. “You can shower, go to the toilet, stand on stage, cook, sleep and bathe ‘inside’ the walls.”
In contrast to the home's “heavy” appearance, the interior feels light and airy. Large panes of glass frame views of a secret garden to the north and a clearing for events to the south.
“Every part of the house can ‘do’ more than one thing,” explains the design studio. “The stairs are not just a staircase. They are a laundry room, a bathroom, a bookshelf and workplace.”
Hamra floor plans
On the ground floor, this multifunctional room serves as a studio, a guest room, and a laundry room. The floor above holds the main bedroom, the main bath, and a workspace.