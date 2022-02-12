The island of Møn in Denmark has a remarkable landscape with dramatic white-chalk cliffs, so it’s fitting that Birkedal—a vacation rental property not far from the beach—features a shape and form that matches its impressive locale.
In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
One of the selling points of the cottage was the meadow surrounding it, which the windows in the addition seek to capture.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.