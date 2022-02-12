Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
In 2024, Mariano Testa bought a 1,500-square-foot loft in a historic firehouse on the border of the East Williamsburg and Bushwick neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York.
Storage was so critical to the renovation, and Gon took time to understand just how much space the couple needed. “We want to understand how many T-shirts do they have? How many pairs of underwear? Everything. It's such a big list because we try to fit everything into our plan.”
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Floor plan of Lavanadu by Best Practice Architecture
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
"Food generally plays a part in the exchanges," explains Benson, "so the adjacent kitchen plays its part in lending to that [collaborative] atmosphere."
The living room is tucked beneath one of the lofts, which are accessible by a steep ladder-like staircase and fronted by pegboard.