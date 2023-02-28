SubscribeSign In
Though the home is located in a dense residential neighbourhood, the patio creates a buffer between the interior and the world outside, while still letting in light, greenery, and fresh air
An Ingo Maurer Flotation light hangs over the Keiji Ashizawa-designed kitchen table, which is lined with Carl Hansen chairs.
London studio AMA uses bold Bauhaus colors to invigorate Chevron House, a five-bedroom home in a brick Edwardian building in West London.
An open layout seamlessly connects the living lounge to the dining area.
The team demolished the existing internal walls to open up the interiors and create a single, large living and dining area.
A living lounge with plenty of Victorian character.
A Prostoria Match sofa from Cite pairs with a vintage armchair and a Ryan McGinley print in the family room on the garden floor.
The brown leather couch is low enough to allow lots of light to filter into the room, but it also has a masculine edge and modern, clean lines.
The firm also widened the room and raised the ceilings. A coat of bright white paint modernizes the historic details.
The original wood floors were too far gone and had to be replaced. The designers opted for a classic chevron pattern in white oak. A vintage Mies Van der Rohe chair sits next to a Ren side table in ebony ash wood by Coil + Drift.
A Cold Picnic rug and Coil + Drift mirror warm up a restored fireplace relocated from the basement.
Hatchet Design Build fabricated missing components to complete the casework around a bay window.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
A sunroom provides additional living space.
The double-height living room is open and airy thanks to an expansive wall of windows.
