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Collection by Amy Stone

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In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
Vintage and new mix together in the bedroom. A vintage pendant from Early Electrics hangs over a custom fabricated bed by Interior Decorating by E&amp;J with Kravet fabric. The artwork above is Erosion Teak Sculptures by Andrianna Shamaris. The sconces are Long Made Co above 20th Century Italian bedside tables. The Indian Bedcover is via Hollywood at Home, joined with a Filling Spaces &amp; one-of-a-kind vintage textile pillow via Amber interiors.
Vintage and new mix together in the bedroom. A vintage pendant from Early Electrics hangs over a custom fabricated bed by Interior Decorating by E&amp;J with Kravet fabric. The artwork above is Erosion Teak Sculptures by Andrianna Shamaris. The sconces are Long Made Co above 20th Century Italian bedside tables. The Indian Bedcover is via Hollywood at Home, joined with a Filling Spaces &amp; one-of-a-kind vintage textile pillow via Amber interiors.
Artwork by Adam Feibelman, a friend of the owners, adorns one wall, joined by the Roger Stool from Sika-Design, through the Danish Design Store. The coffee table was made from a stone remnant from the kitchen.
Artwork by Adam Feibelman, a friend of the owners, adorns one wall, joined by the Roger Stool from Sika-Design, through the Danish Design Store. The coffee table was made from a stone remnant from the kitchen.
Floor Plan of Camp Altezza by Amy Pigliacampo
Floor Plan of Camp Altezza by Amy Pigliacampo
Inside, the couple's vintage organ anchors the space. A new pink sofa from Interior Defined is one of the only new items purchased for the home; most are vintage or pieces the couple inherited. The rug is a vintage horse blanket the couple picked up at a flea market in Kansas, and the white chair is a piece they found in a friend's old building in Corsicana, Texas.
Inside, the couple's vintage organ anchors the space. A new pink sofa from Interior Defined is one of the only new items purchased for the home; most are vintage or pieces the couple inherited. The rug is a vintage horse blanket the couple picked up at a flea market in Kansas, and the white chair is a piece they found in a friend's old building in Corsicana, Texas.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.