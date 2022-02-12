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Vintage and new mix together in the bedroom. A vintage pendant from Early Electrics hangs over a custom fabricated bed by Interior Decorating by E&J with Kravet fabric. The artwork above is Erosion Teak Sculptures by Andrianna Shamaris. The sconces are Long Made Co above 20th Century Italian bedside tables. The Indian Bedcover is via Hollywood at Home, joined with a Filling Spaces & one-of-a-kind vintage textile pillow via Amber interiors.
Inside, the couple's vintage organ anchors the space. A new pink sofa from Interior Defined is one of the only new items purchased for the home; most are vintage or pieces the couple inherited. The rug is a vintage horse blanket the couple picked up at a flea market in Kansas, and the white chair is a piece they found in a friend's old building in Corsicana, Texas.