Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
Designed for an artist and entrepreneur client, this guest house features lots of light, access to the outdoors, and an industrial vibe.
Within 960 square feet, the H03 by Honomobo offers a generous primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, and an open kitchen/dining/living space.