Much of the tile throughout the home is by Heath Ceramics. The custom walnut and oak cabinetry is by Artisan Woodworking.
Floor Plan of BV House + Studio by Bruno Vanbesien Architects
Their cozy mezzanine nook is used for naps, yoga, or meditation.
Floor plan of Abbott Hill House by Louis Wasserman and Associates
Set just outside Columbia, this woodsy getaway comes with five decks, a guesthouse, fruit trees, and room for raising livestock.
Butterfly roof canopy upon entry
Mabe Residence at Golden Hour
$TK
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
The crumbling brick exterior needed a redo.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.