Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jennifer Collins

Favorites

View 56 Photos
The kitchen is designed as part of the home’s social core. A Caesarstone countertop, JennAir appliances, and terrazzo flooring are durable and tactile for everyday family life.
The kitchen is designed as part of the home’s social core. A Caesarstone countertop, JennAir appliances, and terrazzo flooring are durable and tactile for everyday family life.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
The interior of the cabin, with its 19-foot-tall pitched ceiling, is covered in plywood panels that were glued to the structure’s wood frame—no nails or screws—to achieve a clean, seamless look.
The interior of the cabin, with its 19-foot-tall pitched ceiling, is covered in plywood panels that were glued to the structure’s wood frame—no nails or screws—to achieve a clean, seamless look.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
In the main living space, green - gray cabinets from Lowes,
In the main living space, green - gray cabinets from Lowes,
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The stools at the antique island are Wesley Walters + Salla Luhtasela for Nikari Wood. The wall sconces are Early Electrics.
The stools at the antique island are Wesley Walters + Salla Luhtasela for Nikari Wood. The wall sconces are Early Electrics.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
The property is pulled off from the highway with Joshua Tree in the distance. “The house is completely silent,” says Jessica. “I sleep differently here.”
The property is pulled off from the highway with Joshua Tree in the distance. “The house is completely silent,” says Jessica. “I sleep differently here.”
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
The mirror is from Kasibe, and the drapes are from Miulee.
The mirror is from Kasibe, and the drapes are from Miulee.

36 more saves